Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $591,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.88. 2,082,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.