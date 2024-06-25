Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 2.5% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC owned about 4.02% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 356,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 342,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,097,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,264. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

