Wallace Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,098. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

