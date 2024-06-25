Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 213.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,194,000 after buying an additional 2,150,351 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,011,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,081,120,000 after purchasing an additional 78,981 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.90. 8,125,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,050,010. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.