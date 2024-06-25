Walmart (WMT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Walmart (NYSE: WMT):

6/20/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $70.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Walmart was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

6/10/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Walmart was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $63.33 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $68.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $64.33 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $69.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $69.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Walmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Walmart had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Walmart Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WMT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,856,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $69.04.

Get Walmart Inc alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.