Wanchain Price Reaches $0.20 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Wanchain has a market cap of $39.43 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013401 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,070,883 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.