West Coast Financial LLC Buys 128,243 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,243 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $169,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 269,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,413. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

