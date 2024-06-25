West Coast Financial LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of ILCB traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.57. The company has a market capitalization of $923.61 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

