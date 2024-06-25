West Coast Financial LLC Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Dropbox worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,305,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,453,000 after buying an additional 1,799,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,189,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,825,000 after buying an additional 869,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,361,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7,701.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 618,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,538,000 after buying an additional 514,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.6 %

Dropbox stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 1,616,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,358. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $33.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $1,922,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,770,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,761,539.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,218 shares of company stock worth $4,607,699 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

