West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 1,154 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. 1,519,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,832. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

