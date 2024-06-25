West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.59. 200,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,417. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $45.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

