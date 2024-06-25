West Coast Financial LLC Sells 55 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,861 shares of company stock worth $16,795,913 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $23.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $817.83. The stock had a trading volume of 419,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,520. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $746.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.62. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $876.55.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

