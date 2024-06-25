West Paces Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 636.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 301.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.5% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $212.06. 1,706,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,933. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

