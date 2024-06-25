West Paces Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 1.0 %

Chubb stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,774. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

