West Paces Advisors Inc. Has $26,000 Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 575.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,071.19. 521,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $974.69 and a 200-day moving average of $947.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock worth $61,217,654 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,008.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

