West Paces Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,445,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,083,599. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.