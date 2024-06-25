Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $4.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 876,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $160.62. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.16.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

