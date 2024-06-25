Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

