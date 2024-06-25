Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $16.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 80,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,942. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

