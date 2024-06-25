Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.5% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.84. 11,272,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,955,219. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

