William Wei Wang Sells 111,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84.
VIZIO Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 2,289,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,905. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
