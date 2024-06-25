William Wei Wang Sells 111,114 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) CEO William Wei Wang sold 111,114 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $1,181,141.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,281,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,248,560.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Wei Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, William Wei Wang sold 135,046 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $1,423,384.84.

VIZIO Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIZIO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 2,289,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,905. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). VIZIO had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 918,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIZIO by 798.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 765,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 680,322 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded VIZIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

