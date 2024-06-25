Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

