WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

The WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (WTBN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds, aiming to outperform index-based core fixed income ETFs. The underlying index is constructed utilizing fundamental, rules-based research to select and weight components among broad fixed income exposure globally.

