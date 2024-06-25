WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:WTBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WTBN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58. WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $25.27.
WisdomTree Bianco Total Return Fund Company Profile
