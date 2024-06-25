WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,003,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 375,799 shares.The stock last traded at $30.55 and had previously closed at $30.73.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

