WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
AGZD traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,480. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $22.59.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
