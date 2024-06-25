WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) Head to Head Analysis

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 29.80% 16.31% 7.63% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 5 0 2.83 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WisdomTree currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%.

78.6% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WisdomTree and China Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $363.83 million 4.02 $102.55 million $0.68 14.16 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Risk and Volatility

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats China Finance on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

