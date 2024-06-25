WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. 1,611,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,985. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $79.11.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW)

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.