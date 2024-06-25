WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Plans Dividend of $0.18

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.36. 1,611,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,985. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $79.11.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
