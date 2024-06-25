Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.11.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $17,430,890.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,713 shares of company stock worth $97,038,313. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

