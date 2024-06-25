Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $267.81. 2,225,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

