Worthington Steel (WS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Worthington Steel stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. Worthington Steel has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $40.15.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,658.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.