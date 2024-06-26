3,737 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Bought by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JIRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 730,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 676,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,471 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 480,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,834,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 50,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,608. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.