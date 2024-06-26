8,081 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS:VFMO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. 17,653 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $508.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.06 and its 200 day moving average is $142.58.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

