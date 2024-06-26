887 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Acquired by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,909. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

