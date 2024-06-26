Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Abacus Storage King Stock Performance
