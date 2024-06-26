Acala Token Price Tops $0.0679 (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $69.35 million and $1.68 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.87 or 1.00014437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001192 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00079580 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,098,199,159 with 1,021,249,996 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0687896 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,887,657.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.