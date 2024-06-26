Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXDX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned about 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

