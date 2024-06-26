Acuity Brands (AYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Acuity Brands has set its FY24 guidance at $14.75-$15.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 14.750-15.500 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.83.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

In other news, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,782. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AYI

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.