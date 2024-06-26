Adam K. Peterson Acquires 46,629 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48.
RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.
