Adam K. Peterson Acquires 46,629 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 46,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $387,020.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Price Performance

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.36. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 291,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 151,036 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in RE/MAX by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RE/MAX by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RE/MAX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 94,758 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMAX

About RE/MAX

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.