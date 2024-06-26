Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $47.11.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
