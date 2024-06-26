Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Ag Growth International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 684. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.81. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

