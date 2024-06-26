Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of AGYS opened at $101.47 on Monday. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $4,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $4,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,377,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $887,194.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,552,398.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,392 shares of company stock valued at $67,319,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

