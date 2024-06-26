AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.9% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 1,800,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,458,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,593,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,175,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,966 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

