Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $17,155,441.80 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,029,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,933,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total transaction of $16,990,441.25.

On Thursday, May 30th, Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $16,855,440.80.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABNB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,330. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.85. The company has a market cap of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.