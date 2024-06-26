Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 39,508 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 9.1% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. 5,959,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,172,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.