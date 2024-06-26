Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,397 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 8.7% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Alibaba Group worth $259,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. 3,641,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,887,207. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

