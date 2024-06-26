Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.71). The company had revenue of C$143.58 million during the quarter.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
