Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

