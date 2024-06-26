Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Sells $370,755.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ALNY stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.17. 2,854,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
