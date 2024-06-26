Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CFO Sells $370,755.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.17. 2,854,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.08. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 189,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $236.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.52.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

