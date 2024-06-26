Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.13 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $80.13 million and $753,041.45 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002554 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

