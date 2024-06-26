Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $498.00

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 498 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.30), with a volume of 1726509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 496 ($6.29).

AFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Alpha Financial Markets Consulting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 465 ($5.90) in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.33) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The firm has a market cap of £568.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,133.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 413.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.42.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

