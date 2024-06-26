Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $3,991,500.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $185.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $185.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 277,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 58,691 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 110,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 40,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

